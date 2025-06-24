Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test MBA 2025 Provisional Answer Key Out

Karnataka PGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now access the answer keys for MBA and MCA programmes on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam was condcuted on June 22 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Steps To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2025

Visit the KEA portal, select the PGCET (MTech/MBA/MCA/MArch) section

Click on the link titled "MBA/MCA Key Answer."

The answer key will then appear on the screen

Save a copy of it for future reference.

Students can evaluate their performance by comparing their responses with the official answers. Each correct response carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the exam. Using this marking scheme, candidates can estimate their scores.

If any discrepancies are identified, candidates are allowed to raise objections through the official objection link provided on the KEA website. All objections must be submitted by June 25. The exam authority will review the objections and publish the final answer key along with the results in due course.

Karnataka PGCET MBA 2025

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 is held for candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes in various institutions across Karnataka. The test is administered by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The examination is conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The MBA entrance test evaluates different skill sets of the candidates. The syllabus consists of five major areas:

Computer Awareness

Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Analysis

English Language

General Knowledge

In terms of structure, the paper comprises a total of 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There is no penalty for incorrect responses, meaning no negative marking is applicable.

The question paper comprises five sections, with each section containing 20 questions worth 20 marks.

Computer Awareness: 20 questions, 20 marks

Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning: 20 questions, 20 marks

Quantitative Analysis: 20 questions, 20 marks

English Language: 20 questions, 20 marks

General Knowledge: 20 questions, 20 marks

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.