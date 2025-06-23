Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To Download

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the official answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The PGCET 2025 exam was conducted on June 22, 2025, for both MBA and MCA programs.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key”

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Check and download the answer key

Step 5. Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Exam Pattern

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 is conducted to determine eligibility for admission into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and M.Arch courses offered by various institutions in Karnataka.

The exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in English, with a duration of 120 minutes. It consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates are awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking. The question paper is divided into four sections, each with four answer options.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Post-Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the exam and are shortlisted for counselling must report to their designated colleges for document verification and admission formalities. It is mandatory to carry all original documents, along with self-attested photocopies, during the verification process.

