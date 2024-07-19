Advertisement
Gujarat PGCET 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

Gujarat PGCET 2024 exam will be held for candidates seeking admission to ME, MPharm, MPlan, MTech, MArch, and related courses for the year 2024-25.

Gujarat PGCET 2024: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 and 28.
Gujarat PGCET 2024: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released a revised schedule for the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 and 28, as per the revised schedule.

Gujarat PGCET 2024: Revised Schedule

  • Chemical Engineering (CH), Electrical Engineering (EE), M. Arch, and Aerospace Engineering (AE): July 27 from 10am to 11.40am
  • Electronics & Communication (EC), Environmental Engineering (EN), Food Engineering (FE), and Metallurgy (MT): July 27 from 1pm to 2.40pm
  • Bio Medical Engineering (BM), M. Plan, Pharmacy (PY) (for M. Pharm.): July 27 from 4pm to 5.40pm
  • Civil Engineering (CE), Textile Engineering (TE), Mechatronics Engineering (MC): July 28 from 10am to 11.40am
  • Mechanical Engineering (ME), Instrumentation & Control (IC), Computer Engineering and Information Technology (CO): July 28 from 1pm to 2.40pm

The Gujarat PGCET 2024 exam will be held for Non-Graduate Aptitude Tests in Engineering (GATE) and Non-Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) candidates seeking admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Planning (MPlan), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and related courses for the year 2024-25.

After the exam, ACPC will declare a merit list of all eligible candidates whose documents are successfully verified. Candidates need to verify their merit number and category as filled during registration. Online choice filling will be initiated after the merit list is announced.

After choice filling for the actual round, ACPC will allot admission based on merit and choices filled by the candidate. If a candidate wishes to confirm the allotted admission, they are required to pay a token tuition fee via online payment. Students must print the admission letter online after paying the token fee to confirm the allotted admission.

