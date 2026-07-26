IAS Anil Kumar Takes Charge As Secretary For School Education And Literacy Department

Department of School Education and Literacy: TK Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, assumed charge as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education on July 24.

A former Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Kumar brings extensive administrative experience to the new role, the ministry stated.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Education Ministry announced that TK Anil Kumar has assumed charge as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education on 24 July 2026.

"A 1995-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre and former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, he brings with him extensive administrative experience, the official announcement stated"

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), earlier on Friday, Naresh Pal Gangwar was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. Gangwar replaced Vineet Joshi, who was Higher Education Secretary. Joshi has been transferred to the Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj, the report stated.

Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) terminated 47 officials from their service, the ANI reported, citing sources. The sources added that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of the NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."