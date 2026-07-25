On Camera, Ex-Union Minister's Daughter Slaps SBI Branch Manager In Chennai

Chennai Police have registered a case against former Union Minister MK Alagiri's daughter Kayalvizhi for allegedly slapping a bank manager in the city.

The alleged incident was captured on CCTV. The footage showed Kayalvizhi sitting with a man in what seems like an office, arguing with the bank manager of State Bank of India (SBI).

As the talks progress, an altercation happens and Kayalvizhi is seen suddenly getting up and slapping the bank manager.

According to officials, a complaint was filed against the woman for assaulting the SBI bank manager.

The dispute began when the bank manager from the SBI Adyar branch requested Kayalvizhi to repair a faulty elevator in a commercial building that she owns, where the bank has its office. This led to her frustration, after which she assaulted the bank manager.

Based on his report, the chief manager of the bank filed a complaint with the police. A case under four sections of the law was registered with the CCTV footage as evidence.