IT Employee Hacked To Death In Suspected Honour Killing In Tamil Nadu: Cops

The 27-year-old victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai. He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday by an armed gang led by the accused youth, police said.

According to a police officer, both the parents of the accused are sub-inspectors. (Representational)
Chennai:

An IT employee belonging to the Scheduled Caste was hacked to death by a youth, allegedly over an inter-caste relationship, police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai. He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday by an armed gang led by the accused youth, police said.

The suspect, S Surjith, was arrested on Monday.

According to a police officer, both the parents of the accused are sub-inspectors.

A case has been registered against the SI couple and their son Surjith under various sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

