Tamil Actor Srikanth Questioned For Drug Purchase, Links With Peddlers

Tamil actor Srikanth is being questioned by Chennai Police for the alleged purchase and use of drugs besides links with drug peddlers.

Police sources say the actor's blood samples have been sent for medical investigation to ascertain drug usage.

Confirming that the actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station, a senior police officer told NDTV, "This is an ongoing investigation, it has not concluded yet. We will share details once this is over".

Recently, the police had arrested a former AIADMK member following a brawl in a pub. Police sources say that the member's questioning led them to connect the dots, leading them to Mr Srikanth.

This comes amid the opposition's allegations of free availability of drugs and a rise in drug abuse in the state. The state government has denied these allegations.

Recently, the state police chief Shankar Jeewal said, "Tamil Nadu is not a drug manufacturing state and it's a victim state. The state is being used as hub for smuggling to other countries". He added that according to a survey by the central government, use of drugs is negligible in the state. He also assured that the issue is being taken seriously and stringent action will be taken.