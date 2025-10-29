Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Assaults Woman In Chennai, Then Drops Her Home

A man working as a bike taxi driver in Chennai was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman on Monday. The man, identified as Sivakumar, was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Sivakumar's motorcycle has also been seized.

According to investigators, the woman booked a bike taxi late Monday to meet her friend in Chennai's Pakkikaranai. She asked the assigned driver- Sivakumar- to wait for her return trip.

However, while dropping her home on Tuesday morning, Sivakumar allegedly took a deserted route, threatened the woman, and sexually assaulted her. Later the driver dropped the victim off at her house. She mentioned the incident to her husband.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused after investigation.

"T 5 Vanagaram Police conducted an inquiry on the complaint and found it to be true. A case was registered, and the accused was identified as Sivakumar," the police statement said.

The opposition in Tamil Nadu has been expressing concerns about the rise in sexual offences against women. The state police and the ruling DMK, however, deny allegations and claim stringent action is being taken and trials in recent cases are fast-tracked for speedy justice.