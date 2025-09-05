'Safest Country In The World': Dubai Police Ship Lost Phone Back To Chennai

Popular Tamil Nadu-based YouTuber Madan Gowri recently shared an experience that left his followers both surprised and impressed. He lost his mobile phone at Dubai International Airport but later received it safely in Chennai, thanks to the swift action by Dubai Police and Emirates Airlines.

In a video posted on Instagram on September 2, 2025, Gowri explained that after misplacing his phone a week earlier, he contacted airport staff, who simply asked him to email the phone's details. To his surprise, after he returned to India, he received an email confirming that the phone had been found.

What amazed him and many of his followers was the next step, the Dubai police arranged to send the phone to Chennai free of cost via the next available Emirates flight.

Watch the video here:

Gowri expressed deep gratitude to Dubai Police and Emirates in the now-viral video, which has garnered over 2.7 million views and more than 2 lakh likes. Social media users praised the efficiency and integrity of Dubai authorities, with many calling the UAE one of the "safest countries in the world."

"Safest country in the world, 100%," commented a user.

"Dubai police are always the best in the world," wrote another user.

"This is common airline procedure... This procedure is followed by all the airlines, not only Emirates," commented a third user.