MK Stalin Reviews Preparedness As Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rains

As the northeast monsoon intensifies over Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the state's preparedness to tackle heavy rains and directed district administrations to stay on high alert.

The review came amid a red alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in eight districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of the state over the next four days.

Chairing a virtual meeting with district collectors and senior officials, Stalin advised authorities to keep relief camps ready, evacuate people in low-lying areas, and ensure prompt relief and rescue measures. He also urged officials to expedite paddy procurement and ensure safe storage of grains in the delta districts, with incessant rains already inundating large tracts of standing paddy crop in Tiruvarur district.

The Chief Minister also asked the Greater Chennai Corporation to focus on waterlogging hotspots and ensure swift drainage during heavy spells. Authorities said JCBs, boats, pumps, tree-cutters, trucks, 51,639 lampposts and 1,849 transformers were in readiness across delta, Chennai, and adjoining districts.

According to the weatherman department, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked system, while another depression is likely to form over the Arabian Sea today.

An orange alert has been issued for central, southern and northern districts including Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Chennai, with wind speeds expected to touch 55 kmph along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 24, and deep-sea fishermen have been told to return to shore immediately.

Storage in several key reservoirs across the state has reached near full capacity.

The impact of monsoon has already been felt across several regions. In Tirupattur district, 17 pilgrims - including three children - were rescued by Fire and Rescue Services after they were trapped in flash floods in the Palar river while returning from a temple visit on Diwali. In Thoothukudi, several residential areas were inundated as rain water entered homes following heavy downpour.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to "prioritise precautionary measures" and ensure safety arrangements in vulnerable areas, particularly in the delta and north coastal districts. He also appealed to the public to remain cautious and follow weather updates closely.

Officials said the state has received an average of 56.61 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, with more intense spells expected in the coming days.