"Creating Divisions For Political Gains": MK Stalin Slams BJP On Deepam Row

Chief Minister MK Stalin made a veiled reference to the Karthigai Deepam controversy at Thiruparukundram today, accusing the BJP of politicising a religious issue.

In Madurai to attend official and party events, the Chief Minister accused the BJP of indulging in divisive and malicious politics, while asserting that the DMK is focused solely on development.

"Opposition parties are attempting politics with malicious plots. When we speak about development, they speak of something else. I am saying firmly that no matter how many conspiracies are made, we will defeat them. Such tactics will not work with Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin," he said.

He also invoked the legacy of Kannagi, the legendary heroine of Silapathigaram, who fought against the unjust execution of her husband, Kovalan. Madurai, he said, is the soil where Kannagi once roared for justice against a hasty judgment passed without proper investigation.

He reiterated that the Karthigai Deepam ritual at the Thiruparukundram Murugar Temple was conducted as per long-standing tradition and that the state government was never against spiritual practices.

"Our aim is to develop Tamil Nadu. But some parties have a riot mindset. They are attempting to derail our growth by raising needless issues. Karthigai Deepam was lit at the traditional spot, following all norms. They carried out everything properly. Local residents know this well; they all worshipped and went home," he said.

Stalin questioned why it became a "sudden issue" and who was creating it.

"Spiritualism is about peace and unity. Creating divisions for political gains is not spiritualism. It is cheap politics. Since we formed the government, we have conducted Kumbabishekam for more than 3,000 temples. If such a government is labelled anti-spiritual, people will clearly understand the motive behind it," he said.

Criticising the Central government for rejecting Metro Rail for Madurai and the long-pending AIIMS project, he accused right-wing groups of disrupting Tamil Nadu's growth by stoking unnecessary controversies.

The BJP, meanwhile, questioned the state government's failure to follow the court order, and accused the DMK of engaging in vote-bank politics.

The row over Thiruparukundram continues. Tamil Nadu's appeal petition is now before the Supreme Court. A contempt petition related to the issue is pending before the Madurai single bench, while the appeal against the single bench order on lighting the Deepam is before the division bench.

The legal battle is expected to intensify, with hearings scheduled for next week.