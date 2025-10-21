Workout Video Of Druglord In Raipur Jail Goes Viral, Raises Security Concerns

The Raipur Central Jail is in the spotlight once again after a video of an alleged drug kingpin working out went viral. The video shows Rashid Ali, alias Raja Baijhar, who is on trial for running a drug network, exercising in barrack number 15 and is said to be from between October 13 and 15.

Selfies of Rashid Ali with dreaded criminals Rohit Yadav and Rahul Valmiki have also emerged, indicating a level of familiarity and freedom that has stunned observers and raised questions about security lapses.

An internal investigation by the jail administration revealed that Shashank Chopra, an undertrial prisoner, managed to smuggle a mobile phone into the jail. Rashid Ali allegedly used this device to take selfies with friends and record videos of their activities, including workouts, under the watch of two on-duty guards.

Following the investigation, the Central Jail's superintendent dismissed guards Radhelal Khunte and Bipin Khalkho for gross negligence. Both had reportedly received multiple warnings in the past as well. Assistant Jail Superintendent Sandeep Kashyap has also been suspended.

Ali, lodged in Raipur Central Jail since July 11, was arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and is accused of running a drug network as well as extorting money from within the jail. Sources said some jail staff members may have been aiding him, enabling access to mobile phones and other prohibited items.

Raipur Central Jail has a history of controversies. Earlier, a photoshoot of gangster Aman Saw from inside the jail had gone viral. Saw was later killed in an encounter by the Jharkhand police.