"Deep Sense Of Duty": Pralhad Joshi Assumes Charge As Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister: The newly appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assumed additional charge as the Union Minister for Education. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment, Joshi took to social media platform X to share the update.

"I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty," Joshi said.

On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers.

As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Joshi, Union Minister and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

This comes after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), the resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.