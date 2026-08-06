NCERT RIE Common Entrance Examination 2026 Results Out; Counselling Process Begins

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the RIE CEE 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Examination (RIE CEE) can now check and download their rank cards from the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

To access the rank card, candidates need to log in using their application number (or user ID) and password. The rank card contains details such as the candidate's total marks, subject-wise scores, rank and qualifying status.

The result is an important milestone for students seeking admission to teacher education programmes offered by the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). These include B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., B.Ed. and M.Ed. courses at the institutes located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong.

With the results now out, NCERT is expected to begin the counselling process shortly. Seats will be allotted based on candidates' merit, institute preferences and the availability of seats. Students are advised to keep their rank cards and other academic documents ready for the counselling and document verification process.

How To Download RIE CEE 2026 Rank Card

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at cee.ncert.gov.in .

. Click on the RIE CEE 2026 Result/Rank Card link.

Enter your application number/user ID and password.

Click on Submit.

The rank card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

RIE CEE 2026: Important Dates

Examination: July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Released

Released Result and Rank Card: August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026 Counselling: To begin after the declaration of results

Candidates should keep checking the official website for the counselling schedule and further admission-related announcements.