NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Contractual Posts; Apply By July 30

NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026: The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has invited applications for multiple contractual positions under PAB-approved projects for the 2026-27 session. Eligible candidates can apply online until July 30, 2026, 11 pm, while interviews for different posts are scheduled between August 3 and August 7, 2026.

The appointments will be made on a purely temporary and contractual basis, with selected candidates working at CIET-NCERT, New Delhi, initially till March 31, 2027. Applicants must carefully check the eligibility criteria and project-specific requirements before submitting their applications.

NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

CIET has announced vacancies for several technical and academic positions across different projects, including:

Senior Consultant (Technical)

Consultant (Technical)

Senior Consultant (Academic)

Consultant (Academic)

Data Analyst/Mobile App Developer

3D Graphic Developer/Animator/Graphic Designer

Content Developer (Technical)

Programmer (VAPT Analyst)

NCERT CIET 2026 Important Instructions for Applicants

Submit the online application before 11 pm on July 30, 2026.

Ensure you meet the educational qualification and experience requirements.

Candidates employed elsewhere must produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the time of the interview.

Carry original certificates, testimonials, bio-data, and relevant work samples during the interview.

No TA/DA will be paid, and selected candidates may be required to join immediately.

Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications and relevant post-qualification experience as prescribed for each post. The monthly consolidated remuneration varies by position, ranging from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. Applicants shortlisted for interviews must carry original documents, experience certificates, bio-data in the prescribed format, and other supporting documents for verification. No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview.