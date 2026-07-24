CJP Protesters' Passports To Be Cancelled? Delhi Cops Fact-Check Viral Claim

The Delhi Police has debunked reports of officials cancelling passports of people involved in the violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Calling the claim "misleading", the Delhi Police in a post on X said, "No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors."

They further advised citizens not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information.

Several media reports had claimed that the passports of people directly involved in July 20 violence during the protests would be cancelled, with the cops beginning to identify individuals through CCTV footage, video recordings, and other technical evidence. They had claimed that action for cancellation of passports may be initiated in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

A series of violent clashes took place on the streets of Delhi on July 20 - when the CJP began a 'Chalo Sansad' march to the Parliament, leading to injuries to both protesters and police. The Delhi police fired tear gas and baton-charged the protesters during the clashes.

While protesters alleged brutal police action, the cops maintained that they exercised restraint and only acted to maintain law and order.

After days of protest, the members of the CJP and some union ministers are likely to meet today at the Constitution Club of India to discuss their demands.

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, ended his fast last night at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital - shortly after the government gave its assurances.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, doctors and family members were present with Wangchuk at the time, with visuals showing the ministers reading out their assurances.

"The government is positive about not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured its discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensations for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda said.

He then helped the climate activist to take a sip of soup from a cup to end his fast.

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk told the ministers.