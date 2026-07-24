More Jail Term, Fines: Centre To Tighten Law Against Paper Leaks, Say Sources

Amid ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leaks issue, the central government is planning to further tighten the existing laws against paper leaks and cheating.

A day after the Prime Minister's late-night video message promising more action, sources have told NDTV that the government is planning amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to give it more teeth.

According to sources, the Cabinet meeting slated for Friday afternoon is likely to approve the proposed amendments.

Listing out likely changes, sources said that a provision for setting up fast-track courts to try paper leak cases may be added to the law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday morning posted that he has directed the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

Sources further said that amendments are also likely to increase both the jail term and monetary penalties for those involved in paper leaks.

Currently, individuals face 3 to 5 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh if convicted in a paper leak case.

Service providers who do not report a possible offence can be fined up to Rs 1 crore under the current law.

In cases of organised crime, the punishment is 5 to 10 years' imprisonment with a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

Following Cabinet approval, the Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday claimed that there have been 150 paper leaks over the last 10 years and that there have been zero convictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video statement on Thursday night promised more action would follow on Friday in paper leak cases.

PM Modi's post on X came after the Delhi High Court announced a fast-track court to hear such cases. The late-night video statement was the second post by PM Modi on the issue in a single day.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," PM Modi said.

"The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately," he said, adding the government used its full power to arrange the exams for at least 22 lakh students.

"I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the Cabinet. After the suggestions of the Cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of Parliament starts, we will try to get that Bill passed as soon as possible," PM Modi said in Hindi in the video statement.

Reacting to PM Modi's video, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi reiterated that students want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.