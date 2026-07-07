NCERT's Revised Class 8 Book Puts Supreme Court On Top, Drops Freedom Fighters' Portraits

The Supreme Court has replaced Parliament as the most prominent visual aspect on the cover of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, released around four months after the earlier edition was pulled following a Supreme Court-ordered withdrawal.

What's Changed On The Cover

In the earlier edition, the Supreme Court and Parliament had shared roughly equal visual weight, set against monuments, portraits of national leaders, and symbols of modern India. The new cover breaks from that balance: the Supreme Court now sits at the top of the composition as its dominant element, while the Parliament occupies the bottom half of the cover.

The redesign also drops portraits of several freedom movement figures who had featured on the earlier cover arranged across a world map-among them Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, and Savitribai Phule.

India's architectural heritage gets a makeover too. The Konark Sun Temple remains, but the Taj Mahal has been dropped, while India Gate now appears in the artwork. Modern skyscrapers that featured on the earlier cover are also gone, cutting back on references to contemporary urban development.

Taken together, the new design shifts the cover's focus toward constitutional institutions, with the Supreme Court and the Parliament occupying major halves of the cover, replacing what had earlier been a wider mix of freedom struggle icons, modern progress and cultural heritage.

Judiciary Chapter Rewritten Too

The cover isn't the only change. The revised edition substantially reworks the chapter on the judiciary, dropping sections on "corruption in the judiciary," judicial backlog, and select landmark Supreme Court rulings, while expanding coverage of the Supreme Court's constitutional role, Public Interest Litigation, tribunals and alternative dispute resolution.

The chapter's opening "Big Questions" section has also been reworded, instead of asking students why an independent judiciary is necessary, it now asks them to reflect on why justice matters for a "just and harmonious society."

How The Row Began

NCERT had released the Class 8 Social Science textbook in two parts-Part I in July 2025 and Part II in February 2026. The second part triggered controversy after a section titled "Corruption in the judiciary" appeared in its chapter on the judicial system, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance, impose a blanket ban on the book, and order the withdrawal of both physical and digital copies.

NCERT subsequently apologised for the "inappropriate content," pulled the textbook from circulation, and rewrote the chapter as directed by the top court before bringing out this revised edition.

More than four months after withdrawing its controversial Class 8 Social Science textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a revised edition featuring a redesigned cover that gives the Supreme Court greater visual prominence than any other national institution.

Unlike the earlier cover, which depicted the Supreme Court and Parliament with relatively balanced prominence alongside monuments, portraits of national leaders, and symbols of modern India, the revised edition places the Supreme Court at the top of the composition, making it the dominant visual element. Parliament, meanwhile, has been shifted to the bottom of the design.

The redesigned cover also removes portraits of several prominent personalities featured in the earlier edition, including Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and Savitribai Phule, all of whom were arranged across a world map.

The depiction of India's architectural heritage has also changed. While the Konark Sun Temple continues to feature on the cover, the Taj Mahal has been removed. India Gate is visible in the revised artwork, and the modern skyscrapers that appeared on the earlier cover have been dropped, reducing the emphasis on contemporary urban development.

Overall, the revised design foregrounds constitutional institutions, with the Supreme Court visually crowning the composition and Parliament below it, replacing the earlier edition's broader blend of freedom movement icons, modern development, and cultural heritage.

The revised edition also substantially rewrites the chapter on the judiciary. It removes discussions on "corruption in the judiciary", judicial backlog, and some landmark Supreme Court judgments, while expanding the discussion on the Supreme Court's constitutional role, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals, and alternative dispute resolution.

NCERT has also revised the "Big Questions" section at the beginning of the chapter. Instead of asking students to consider why an independent judiciary is necessary, the revised textbook asks them to reflect on why justice is important for a "just and harmonious society."

The earlier Class 8 Social Science textbook was released in two parts-Part I in July 2025 and Part II in February 2026. The second part sparked controversy after it included a section titled 'Corruption in the judiciary' in a chapter discussing the judicial system. The Supreme Court subsequently took Suo motu cognisance of the matter, imposed a blanket ban on the textbook, and directed that its physical and digital copies be withdrawn.

NCERT later apologised for the "inappropriate content", withdrew the textbook from circulation, and rewrote the chapter following the top court's directions before releasing the revised edition.