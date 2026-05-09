New NCERT Books To Shape Higher Education Base, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed the development, preparation, printing, and distribution process of NCERT textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, with particular focus on Class 9.

During the review, the minister directed that printing and distribution of textbooks across all classes should be expedited and completed at the earliest so that books are easily available in the market without delay. He also discussed the timelines for developing textbooks for Classes 10, 11, and 12.

Emphasising the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pradhan said the new textbooks will play a crucial role in shaping the foundation of higher education and promoting higher-order thinking among students. He stated that the content must be designed with imagination, foresight, evidence-based understanding, ethical values, skill orientation and a strong connection to India's cultural and intellectual roots.

He further underlined that textbooks should not only reflect current scientific, historical, and social developments, but also remain relevant to emerging future contexts.

According to him, as learning material for the 21st century, these textbooks must address evolving aspirations and continue to guide learners across disciplines in the years ahead.