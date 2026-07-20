CBSE, NCERT Hold Orientation Workshop On New Class 9 Maths And Science Textbooks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), organised an orientation workshop on the new NCERT Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks at the CBSE Integrated Office Complex, Dwarka, New Delhi. The workshop was conducted to familiarise teachers with the revised textbooks and equip them with the skills needed for their effective implementation in classrooms. A total of 110 teachers, including 58 Mathematics and 52 Science teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools, participated in the programme.

Representatives from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) also attended the workshop. The sessions were led by a panel of NCERT experts, including Prof. Anup Rajput, Prof. K. Vijayan, Dr. Rishikesh Kumar, Prof. R. R. Koireng, Prof. R. K. Parashar, Dr. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, and Dr. Arun Pratap Sikarwar.

During the workshop, the experts explained the philosophy behind the newly introduced textbooks and discussed practical approaches for classroom teaching. The sessions focused on competency-based learning, experiential teaching methods, real-life applications of concepts, problem-solving techniques, and holistic assessment practices.

The discussions were aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which emphasise conceptual understanding and application-based learning.

According to CBSE, the workshop was designed to prepare participating teachers as Master Trainers who can further guide educators in their respective schools and regions. The initiative aims to ensure the smooth implementation of the new curriculum across CBSE-affiliated schools.

CBSE said such capacity-building programmes play an important role in supporting teachers as schools gradually adopt the new curriculum in line with the educational reforms introduced under NEP 2020.