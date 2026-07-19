CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Who Will Provide Printed Marksheet? Check Passing Documents Guide Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 second board result 2026 on Saturday, July 18. As per the official information, students can access their 10th marksheets through the DigiLocker results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. Additionally, the board has highlighted how and from where regular and private candidates can collect their CBSE 10th scorecards.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CBSE had introduced two board examinations from 2026 to provide eligible students an additional opportunity to improve their performance. The main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, followed by the second board examination from May 15 to 21, 2026. Candidates must note that the better of the two performances has been considered for preparing the final result.

The CBSE has announced that the school-wise results will be communicated to schools through their registered email addresses. Schools may also access the digital academic documents of their students through the repository using the credentials already provided by the board, as per the official announcement.

According to the official information, the printed mark sheet-cum-passing certificates of Class 10 regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools.

Private candidates will also be provided digital academic documents through DigiLocker, the board added. "Printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses," the official notification highlighted. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres from which they appeared, as per the official information.

Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker, the CBSE stated.