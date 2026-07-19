CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Out: Nearly 60% Students Improved Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026. The second board examination, introduced for the first time from the 2026 academic session under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It gave students another opportunity to improve their board exam scores. The board has reported encouraging results, with nearly 60% of students appearing for score improvement successfully increasing their marks. Students can now access their digital marksheets and certificates through the DigiLocker Results Portal.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026: Key Statistics

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted from May 15 to May 21, while the main board examinations were held between February 17 and March 11. According to the board, 6,64,027 students registered for the second examination, and 6,63,777 students appeared.

Out of these, 5,13,955 students took the exam to improve their marks. Among them, 3,08,095 students, or 59.95%, managed to improve their performance compared to the main examination.

The second examination also proved beneficial for students placed in the compartment category. A total of 1,49,822 compartment candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 78,503 students passed. This has increased the compartment pass percentage to 52.40%, showing an improvement over last year's 48.68%.

After combining the results of both the main and second board examinations, the overall CBSE Class 10 pass percentage for 2026 stands at 96.78%, reflecting the positive impact of offering students a second chance to perform better.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026?

Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

Regular students will receive their printed marksheets and passing certificates through their respective schools. Private candidates can access digital documents online, while printed copies will be delivered to their registered addresses. Students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools abroad can also download their results through DigiLocker.