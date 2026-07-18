CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the second board examination are eagerly waiting for the result announcement. Although CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, candidates are advised to keep checking the official portals for the latest updates.

Once declared, students will be able to download their scorecards using their login credentials through cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, and other authorised platforms. The final marksheet will reflect the higher marks obtained under CBSE's best-of-two policy, wherever applicable.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:

Visit the official result website at cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.gov.in

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Security PIN.

Click on Submit.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Website

Apart from the official websites, students can access their results through several digital platforms after the declaration:

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates