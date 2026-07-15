CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 today. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement examination are awaiting the declaration of their scorecards. While the board has not officially confirmed the result date and time, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready, as the results may be announced at any time on the official portals.
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under the board's newly introduced two-board examination system. Once declared, students will be able to access and download their marksheets through the official CBSE result websites, as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?
Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards, once released:
- Visit the official CBSE result portal at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.
- Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.
- Submit the details.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the marksheet for future reference.
Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app once the result link is activated. In case the websites experience heavy traffic, candidates are advised to wait for some time and try again.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Best-of-Two Rule, Credentials Required
Under CBSE's best-of-two policy, students will automatically receive the higher marks obtained between the first and second board examinations for each subject. If a student scores better in the second attempt, the revised marks will be reflected in the final marksheet. However, if the first-attempt score is higher, those marks will be retained.
Students should keep the following details ready before checking their results:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
After downloading the scorecard, candidates should verify all personal and subject-wise details carefully. CBSE will also issue revised marksheets and certificates to eligible students after the declaration of results.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Websites May Experience Heavy Traffic
Immediately after the result announcement, the official websites may witness heavy traffic due to a large number of users. Students are advised to remain patient and try again after a few minutes if the pages take longer to load.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: DigiLocker and UMANG to Host Digital Marksheet
Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app after the result is declared. Students should ensure that their DigiLocker accounts are activated for hassle-free access.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to Download Marksheet
Follow these steps after the result is declared:
- Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the Class 10 Second Board Result link.
- Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.
- Submit the details. Download and save the scorecard.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Best-of-Two Policy Explained
CBSE will prepare the final Class 10 result by considering the higher marks obtained in each subject across the two board examinations. If a student scores better in the second attempt, the improved marks will be reflected in the final marksheet, while higher first-attempt marks will be retained wherever applicable.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required to Download Scorecard
Keep these details ready before checking your result:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Scorecards
More than 6.8 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations held between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to download their digital marksheets online.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Anytime
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 anytime soon. Although the board has not officially announced the result date and time, students are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: Official Websites To Check Scores
Students can check their CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 through these websites:
- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in