CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 today. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement examination are awaiting the declaration of their scorecards. While the board has not officially confirmed the result date and time, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready, as the results may be announced at any time on the official portals.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under the board's newly introduced two-board examination system. Once declared, students will be able to access and download their marksheets through the official CBSE result websites, as well as DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards, once released:

Visit the official CBSE result portal at cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app once the result link is activated. In case the websites experience heavy traffic, candidates are advised to wait for some time and try again.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Best-of-Two Rule, Credentials Required

Under CBSE's best-of-two policy, students will automatically receive the higher marks obtained between the first and second board examinations for each subject. If a student scores better in the second attempt, the revised marks will be reflected in the final marksheet. However, if the first-attempt score is higher, those marks will be retained.

Students should keep the following details ready before checking their results:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (if required)

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should verify all personal and subject-wise details carefully. CBSE will also issue revised marksheets and certificates to eligible students after the declaration of results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates