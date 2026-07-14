2.3 Crore Litres Of Synthetic Milk Made With Detergent Powder: Shocking Scam Exposed In Maharashtra

A highly shocking revelation has emerged from the investigation conducted by the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into the notorious milk adulteration case in Bhoom taluka of Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

Analysis of the seized sales registers of the accused has revealed that approximately 2,30,470 kilograms of low-quality milk powder were used for adulteration over the last six months. Using this massive quantity of milk powder, approximately 23,04,070 litres of synthetic (artificial) milk was prepared, with an estimated value pegged at 9 crore 21 lakh 62 thousand 800 rupees.

The most alarming aspect revealed during the investigation is that the accused used to mix 10 litres of synthetic milk into every 100 litres of pure milk (representing a 10% rate of adulteration). Based on this 10% ratio, officials highly suspect that a total of more than 2.3 crore (23 million) litres of adulterated milk was supplied to various parts of Maharashtra from the milk collection centres in the Bhoom area.

To make the synthetic milk look authentic and maintain the required fat levels, the accused were allegedly using detergent powder, palm oil, and extremely low-quality chemical powder.

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In this highly sensitive case, the police have registered a case against seven individuals under stringent sections, although all the accused remain at large eight days after the registration of the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a police inspector has been formed to track down the absconding adulterators, and continuous raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts.

Medical experts have warned that the continuous consumption of this chemical-laden milk containing detergent and palm oil can completely damage the liver, kidneys, and digestive system, which can prove life-threatening for children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Under the Food Safety Act, those found guilty of such life-threatening adulteration of milk face strict penalties, including a fine of up to 10 lakh rupees and a sentence of life imprisonment.

Shriganesh Kanagude, Police Inspector in Bhum, told NDTV, “During the raid, officials seized 61 bags of adulterated milk powder. Preliminary investigations reveal that Balasaheb Godge was supplying the adulterated milk powder to several dairy units in the Bhum region for the preparation of adulterated milk. The probe has also indicated the involvement of multiple milk collection centres in the racket. However, those who allegedly purchased thousands of litres of adulterated milk made using the powder are yet to be identified or arrested. The racket was being run under the guise of selling cattle feed. Bhum taluka exports lakhs of litres of milk every day and produces nearly 70 to 80 tonnes of khoya, making the case particularly significant.”