Food Authority Issues Notices Over Misleading 'Healthy' And 'Organic' Claims

Food labels and product claims are important for consumers to make informed choices about what they eat. In a move aimed at strengthening transparency and preventing misleading marketing practices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators for allegedly violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

In a post shared on Instagram, the regulator listed all the food products that came under regulatory scrutiny after FSSAI flagged misleading branding and claims that may violate food labelling norms. The side note read, "FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception."

Also Read: Food Regulator Orders Nationwide Drive Against Fake Paneer, Moves To Tighten Labelling Norms

Here is the full list:

1. Healthy Master & Vision to serve healthy

The brand names may mislead consumers regarding the nature of the product.

2. Neuherbs True Vitamin

The trade name is misleading and does not conform to the applicable regulations, as the term "True Vitamin" is neither defined nor recognised under the said regulations and may mislead consumers.

3. PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan

Using this trade name could give consumers the wrong idea about the product's vegan status. The items haven't been cleared or certified as vegan under the FSSAI licence, so they lack official approval for that claim.

4. The Health Factory Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread

The name could mislead consumers and may violate FSSAI rules. Despite the branding, the product contains Chakki Fresh Atta and wheat gluten.

5. The Health Factory Zero Maida Pizza Base

Claims of “Zero Maida” and “Zero Maida Pizza Base” appear misleading and likely breach FSSAI regulations, while the trade name itself may also mislead consumers.

6. Troovy The Healthy Mix Veggie Chips, The Healthy Ragi Chips, and The Healthy Moong Dal Chips

The product was marketed with misleading “Healthy” claims, even though it contained other ingredients.

7. Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life Poha

This labelling could mislead consumers and appears to conflict with applicable FSSAI regulations.

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8. Emami Healthy & Tasty

The trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.

9. Health Aid

This product name may mislead consumers and does not appear to comply with current FSSAI regulations.

10. Organic Wisdom

The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo and the necessary organic endorsement.

11. Shine Organic

The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo, and the necessary organic endorsement.

12. Two Brothers Organic Farms

The product name may give a misleading impression about its organic status since it lacks NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo and the required organic endorsement.

13. World of Organic

The trade name may create a misleading impression that the products are certified organic, despite lacking the required organic certification and endorsement

14. Storia Juice Pomegranate

The claim misleads consumers by creating the impression that it is solely pomegranate juice, despite containing only 4% pomegranate juice concentrate.

15. Iota water feel the difference

The claim regarding the addition of minerals in packaged drinking water is misleading; the existing regulations stipulate that "No product shall claim the term 'added nutrients', if such nutrients have been added merely to compensate the nutrients lost or removed during processing of the food."

The authority has directed all concerned companies to strictly adhere to food safety laws and to avoid making claims in product names, labels, or advertisements that could confuse consumers. The regulator maintains that it is the companies' responsibility to provide accurate and transparent information to consumers.

Health experts observe that terms like 'healthy,' 'organic,' 'vegan,' 'zero maida' (refined flour), and 'vitamin-enriched' are widely used these days to attract consumers. In this context, this is a significant step towards curbing such misleading claims and protecting the interests of consumers.