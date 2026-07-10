50 Days After Exams, CBSE Yet To Declare Class 10 Second Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare the results of the Class 10 second board examination, nearly 50 days after the conclusion of the examination, leaving around 6.68 lakh students anxiously awaiting their scores.

The second board examination, introduced for the first time this year as part of CBSE's revised examination system, was conducted from May 15 to May 21. However, the board has not issued any official notification regarding the result declaration date.

The prolonged wait has triggered growing concern among students and parents, particularly as schools across the country have already begun or completed the admission process for the new academic session. Many students who appeared for the second examination to improve their scores fear the delay could affect their admission prospects and academic plans.

Frustrated students and their parents took to the social media platform X, urging the board to announce the results.

One user wrote, "When is the CBSE going to release Class 10 second board exams' result? There is no notification, no clue. Children are waiting and checking the website hopelessly every now and then. Earlier, they said the results would be released by June 30."

Another questioned the relevance of the delayed results, saying, "Isn't the delayed declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 exam result making it practically irrelevant? By now, most students have already secured admission to Class 11 based on the Phase 1 results, finalized their streams, and even completed their first-term examinations. What purpose will the Phase 2 result serve now? Kindly explain why these students have been left waiting for so long."

Expressing concern over admissions, another user posted, "The Class 10 improvement board was held in mid-May. Now it's mid-July, and still the results are not declared. Please tell us the result date. Students are not able to take admission in Class 11. Schools have already started the new session."

Another social media user criticised the delay, writing, "If you release the Class 10 results so late, you'll ruin India's future. How many children have already been pushed into depression? You make rules to protect students' mental health, but what about your own responsibility and timeline?"

Another post read, "The CBSE seems to have forgotten about the Class 10 second board exam results. It's been almost two months now."

With no official update from the board, students continue to await clarity on when the results will be announced, even as the admission season progresses.