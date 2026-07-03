CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 anytime soon. Students who appeared for the Phase 2 examinations held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The board will also make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. More than 6.68 lakh students appeared for the second board examination, including candidates seeking improvement and compartment exams. Once declared, students will be required to enter their roll number and other login credentials to download their results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where To Check

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through the following platforms:

How To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026' link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials, including roll number and admit card details.

Click on the submit button.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

To access the result, students need to log in using their roll number, admit card ID and other required credentials. The digital marksheet can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates