CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Expected Today? Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Second Board Exam Result Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 anytime soon. While the board had earlier indicated that the results would be declared in June, no official date and time have been confirmed yet.

Students are expecting the results in the first week of July. More than 6 lakh students appeared for the second board examination, while over 85,000 students registered for the compartment exam. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites, results portals, DigiLocker and UMANG. The board will issue a revised marksheet after considering the best score obtained by students.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates

