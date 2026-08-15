Vande Mataram Played For 1st Time During Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

In a first, Vande Mataram, the National Song, was played in full during the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. It was followed by the customary 'Jana Gana Mana', the National Anthem.

This year marks 150 years of the National Song.

As PM Modi hoisted the national from the ramparts of the Red Fort it was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

The Army band then played 'Vande Mataram'. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals at the venue. One helicopter carried the National Flag, while the other carried a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

"It is for the first time after Independence that 'Vande Mataram' was played at the Red Fort," PM Modi said, addressing the nation.

The full version of 'Vande Mataram' was recently accorded the same legal protection as the National Anthem and was played ahead of and at the conclusion of President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day on Friday.

The rendition was followed by the national anthem, marking a historic moment in the official celebrations.

The development comes days after the President gave assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, granting 'Vande Mataram' the same legal protection as the national anthem. Under the amended law, deliberate disruption or prevention of the singing of the national song will attract penalties, including imprisonment, a fine, or both.

During the Swadeshi Movement, the song Vande Mataram became a song of the masses," the President said in her address.