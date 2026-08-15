For 80th Independence Day, PM Modi Picks Red Tie-And-Dye Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates India's 80th Independence Day in his trademark style, wearing a traditional Rajasthani bandhej chunari safa, a traditional red tie-and-dye turban as he delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister paired the vibrant headgear, a style commonly associated with Rajasthan and Gujarat, with a white kurta and brown vest. Complementing the ensemble were saffron, white and green pocket squares, reflecting the colours of the national flag. LIVE UPDATES HERE

About Bandhej

Bandhej is Rajasthan's famous tie-and-dye textile art. The process involves tying small sections of fabric with thread before dyeing it in different colours. When the threads are removed, intricate dots and patterns emerge on the cloth. Traditional Bandhej designs commonly feature colours such as red, yellow, green, blue and saffron.

The Bandhej chunari is closely associated with weddings, festivals such as Teej, and other auspicious occasions for women. The traditional Rajasthani safa, meanwhile, is regarded as a symbol of pride, honour and identity for men. Its colours and tying styles vary across regions and occasions, each carrying its own social and cultural significance. Presenting a safa to a guest during weddings or religious functions is also considered a mark of respect and hospitality.

Over the years, PM Modi's Independence Day turbans have become a distinct visual hallmark of his annual Red Fort appearance. In 2025, he wore a saffron turban with a white kurta-churidar set, a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole. TOP QOUTES HERE

Independence Day: PM Modi's Turbans Through the Years

2024: A Rajasthani leheriya-print turban paired with a white kurta-churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket.

2023: A bandhani-print turban in shades of yellow, green and red, worn with a black V-neck jacket.

2022: A saffron turban featuring red motifs and a flowing tail, matched with a blue jacket and a stole.

2021: A cream-and-saffron turban paired with a half-sleeved kurta.

2020: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi wore a white scarf with saffron borders, doubling as a protective face covering.

2019: A Rajasthani-style turban in orange and green hues, teamed with a plain white half-sleeved kurta.

2018: A red-and-saffron turban that stood out against his white kurta.

2017: A vibrant yellow, orange and red turban with a traditional trailing end.

2016: A pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban featuring a long flowing tail.

2015: A mustard-yellow turban accented with red, green and pink shades, along with a tricolour pocket square.

2014: For his first Independence Day speech as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi chose a bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej safa with a green trail.