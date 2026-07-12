CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. Students who appeared for the second board examination conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to access their provisional marksheets online once the results are declared. Students will need their login credentials to check their scores.

Apart from the official CBSE portals, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, and IVRS. The second board examination is part of CBSE's newly introduced two-board exam system, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance in the Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Websites To Check

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on the following websites:

How To Check CBSE Class 10th Second Board 2026 Result?

Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

The provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Passing Criteria

To qualify in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Students are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each subject as well as overall. In certain cases, CBSE may award grace marks to students who fall short of the passing requirement by a small margin, as per the board's norms.

The Class 10 Second Board Exam has been introduced under CBSE's two-board examination system, allowing students another opportunity to improve their scores without waiting for the next academic session.