CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. Students who appeared for the second board examination conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to access their provisional marksheets online once the results are declared. Students will need their login credentials to check their scores.
Apart from the official CBSE portals, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, and IVRS. The second board examination is part of CBSE's newly introduced two-board exam system, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance in the Class 10 board examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Websites To Check
Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 on the following websites:
How To Check CBSE Class 10th Second Board 2026 Result?
- Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- Submit the details.
- The provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Passing Criteria
To qualify in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Students are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each subject as well as overall. In certain cases, CBSE may award grace marks to students who fall short of the passing requirement by a small margin, as per the board's norms.
The Class 10 Second Board Exam has been introduced under CBSE's two-board examination system, allowing students another opportunity to improve their scores without waiting for the next academic session.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Phase 1 Result Was Announced On April 15
The CBSE Class 10 First Board Result 2026 was declared on April 15, 2026. The first phase recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%, setting the benchmark before the announcement of the second board results.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Passing Marks Explained
To pass the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026, students must secure at least 33% marks in every subject as well as overall. Candidates falling short by a small margin may be awarded grace marks according to CBSE norms.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Final Marksheet To Include Best Scores
The final consolidated marksheet will reflect the highest marks secured in each subject across both board examinations. Students who improved their scores in the second attempt will see the updated marks in their final result.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Higher Marks To Be Retained Subject-Wise
Under CBSE’s new two-board exam system, the board will compare marks obtained in both attempts. The higher score in each subject will be considered while preparing the final marksheet, ensuring students receive the best possible result.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Result Not Released Yet
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 has not been declared yet. The board is expected to activate the result link on its official websites soon. Students should keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth ready to download their provisional marksheets as soon as the results are announced.