CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 final result anytime soon. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026, held from May 15 to May 21, can check their scores once released. The CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 will be available on the official websites. Candidates will need their login credentials to access the provisional marksheet online. They can also check their results through the UMANG app, SMS, DigiLocker, and IVRS.

CBSE has introduced the two-board exam system from this session to give students a chance to improve their performance in board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their results on the following websites:

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Visit the official CBSE result website.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

Students who were unable to clear the Class 10 board exam in their first attempt must score at least 33 per cent marks to pass. They need to secure 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall. In certain cases, if a student falls short of the passing marks by a small margin, the board may award grace marks to help them qualify.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here