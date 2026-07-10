CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 final result anytime soon. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026, held from May 15 to May 21, can check their scores once released. The CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 will be available on the official websites. Candidates will need their login credentials to access the provisional marksheet online. They can also check their results through the UMANG app, SMS, DigiLocker, and IVRS.
CBSE has introduced the two-board exam system from this session to give students a chance to improve their performance in board exams.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result: Official Websites to Check
Students can access their results on the following websites:
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?
- Visit the official CBSE result website.
- Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.
- Enter the required login details.
- Submit the information.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Qualifying Marks
Students who were unable to clear the Class 10 board exam in their first attempt must score at least 33 per cent marks to pass. They need to secure 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall. In certain cases, if a student falls short of the passing marks by a small margin, the board may award grace marks to help them qualify.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Online Marksheets Are Provisional
The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 marksheet available online after the declaration of results will be provisional in nature. The board will issue the original marksheet and passing certificate at a later stage, which students can collect from their respective schools. Meanwhile, the digital marksheet can be used for Class 11 admission and other immediate academic purposes until the original documents are distributed.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check on UMANG App?
Step 1: Open the UMANG app or visit the official website, umang.gov.in.
Step 2: Create an account if you are a new user, or log in using your registered credentials.
Step 3: Navigate to the CBSE services section and select the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link.
Step 4: Enter the required details, such as your roll number and other login credentials, then click on Submit.
Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download or save a copy for future reference.
CBSE 10th Result LIVE Scorecard: Alternative Ways to Check Scorecard
Students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2026 also via DigiLocker, UMANG App, SMS services, IVRS, and Parinam Manjusha. By entering their roll number. They can easily access their provisional marksheet through these digital platforms.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials Required
Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 by logging in to the official portal using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth (DOB). The online scorecard available on the website will be provisional in nature.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result LIVE: When Will the Result Be Announced?
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 is expected to be declared shortly. Once released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official CBSE websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.