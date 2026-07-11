Nursing Student Moves Cities For Course, Stabbed 10 Times In Room, Dies

A 19-year-old nursing student was stabbed to death by an unidentified man inside her PG room in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh on Friday, triggering shock across the town.

The victim has been identified as Khushi Sahu, a native of Kumhi village in Bemetara district.

Khushi had come to Bhilai around 15-20 days ago with dreams of education and a better future.

She was studying at a private nursing college and working at Friends Cafe in Vaishali Nagar to fund her studies.

She lived in a rented room in Ramnagar. Five days ago, her friend from the village had also come to Bhilai and started staying with her.

According to police, Khushi was alone in the room when the attacker entered. Her roommate had gone to the bathroom at the time. The man assaulted Khushi with a sharp weapon and fled the spot. She was stabbed over at least 10 times in the stomach, back and hands.

The murder came to light when the roommate returned and found Khushi lying in a pool of blood. She immediately informed the house owner, who alerted police.

Khushi was rushed to Supela hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead.

Soon after receiving information, police and the crime branch team reached the spot. Police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the unidentified accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and several people are being questioned.

(With Inputs From Chandrakant Sharma)