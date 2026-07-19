CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: How The 'Best Of Two' Rule Works

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 second board results 2026. The board has introduced a major change in the Class 10 board exam system from the 2026 academic session. Under the new two-board exam system, students got an additional opportunity to improve their scores through the 'Best of Two' rule. The move is aimed at reducing the pressure of a single board examination and giving students a fair chance to improve their performance. Nearly 60% students improved their marks.

What Is the CBSE Class 10 'Best of Two' Rule?

The CBSE Class 10 Result Best of Two rule means that if a student appears in both board examinations, the board will compare the marks obtained in each subject and record the higher score in the final marksheet.

This ensures that students do not lose marks by attempting the second examination. If the second attempt results in a better score, those marks will be considered. If the marks are lower than the first attempt, the original score will remain unchanged.

For example, if a student scores 74 marks in Mathematics in the first exam and 88 marks in the second exam, the final marksheet will display 88 marks. However, if the second score drops to 69, CBSE will retain the original 74 marks.

This approach allows students to improve their performance without the fear of reducing their overall result.

How Will the Best of Two Rule Be Applied?

The new rule works subject-wise, not on the total score. This means students can improve marks in selected subjects without affecting the marks secured in others. If a student performs better in Science during the second exam but scores lower in English, CBSE will consider the improved Science marks while keeping the original English marks.

So the final marksheet will include the highest score obtained in each subject across both board examinations. Students can also choose which subjects they wish to appear for in the optional second examination instead of retaking every paper.