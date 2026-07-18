'Vaishu Is Finished': Nashik Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Informs Fiance

"Vaishu is finished," a man named Sahil Lavhare told the fiancé of his ex-girlfriend, Vaishnavi, after he allegedly stabbed her to death. Hours later, his body was found hanging from a tree just two kilometres from the crime scene.

The chilling case of obsessive love emerged from Nashik. The accused was allegedly enraged with the prospect of his girlfriend marrying another man.

The incident took place on Friday night. Lavhare and Vaishnavi met near Vansampada Garden in Nashik's Indiranagar area. An argument broke out between them, which continued for around 30 minutes. In a fit of rage, he then repeatedly stabbed the woman, who died on the spot.

Sahil died by suicide after allegedly murdering Vaishnavi.

Murder During Phone Call

The most startling aspect of the case is the phone conversation Sahil had with the victim's fiance minutes before the crime. "Sahil is here, come quickly," the victim told the man on the same call.

Her fiance immediately left work and headed towards the location. He didn't disconnect the call and listened to the two arguing for nearly 22 minutes.

Suddenly, Sahil told the man that the woman had been killed.

Vaishnavi was a resident of Amravati district, while Sahil was reportedly from Umarkhed in Yavatmal district. They were in a relationship.

The police are trying to ascertain who informed Sahil that she wanted to marry another man.