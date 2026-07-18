Re-NEET Result 2026: Shravani Kudale Tops Maharashtra, Becomes India's Highest-Ranking Girl

Shravani Krishnakant Kudale from Baramati has emerged as one of the brightest performers in NEET 2026, securing 710 out of 720 marks. She has become the Maharashtra state topper and the highest-ranking female candidate in India, bringing pride to her hometown and the entire state. Her achievement has been widely celebrated, with leaders, teachers, and well-wishers congratulating her for setting a new benchmark in one of India's toughest medical entrance examinations.

Deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar Congratulates Shravani Kudale

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar personally congratulated Shravani through a video call after the declaration of the NEET 2026 results.

During the interaction, she praised the student's determination and wished her success in her future medical career. She also acknowledged the contribution of Shravani's teachers, saying that their guidance and support played an important role in her achievement.

Sunetra Pawar further said that the late people's leader Ajitdada Pawar would have felt proud of Shravani's accomplishment and added that his blessings would always remain with her as she moves ahead in life.

Shravani Kudale's Success Inspires Future NEET Aspirants

Shravani's remarkable performance has made Baramati a proud contributor to Maharashtra's educational achievements. Her success highlights the importance of focused preparation, strong academic support, and determination in achieving excellence in competitive examinations.

Shravani Kudale's journey stands as a motivating example for aspiring doctors as thousands of students across the country look up to this year's top performers. Her achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Maharashtra, reflecting the growing talent emerging from smaller towns across the state.