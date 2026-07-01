NEET Postgraduate Exam Date Out: Check Details Here For 2026 Admission Cycle

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the date for the NEET PG 2026 examination today. As per the official notification, the NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on August 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode at various examination centres across the country.

The NEET PG exam is 3.5 hours long, and the question paper consists of 200 questions. Each question carries four marks, making the total marks 800. Meanwhile, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The official notification also highlighted the important dates related to the exam:

Online submission of application forms from July 1 (5 pm onwards) to July 21 (till 11:55 pm)

Intimation of Test City: August 11, 2026

Declaration of Result: By September 30, 2026

Only the registered candidates will be eligible to download their NEET PG admit card 2026 from the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their NEET PG results and merit list from the official NBE website, nbe.edu.in, once they become available.

ALSO CHECK | NEET PG 2026 Application Form Out Today At 5 PM: Check Exam Date, City Slip, Result Details

Last year, the NEET PG exam was held on August 3 in a single shift. The board released the NEET result 2025 on August 19.