NEET MDS, PG 2026 Tentative Schedule Released, Exams In May And August

NEET MDS, PG Exams 2026: The examinations are conducted annually for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses across India.

NEET MDS, PG Exams 2026: The board has clarified that this is only a tentative schedule.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the tentative schedule for NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026. According to the official notice, both examinations will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across the country.

As per the schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026 (Saturday). The cut-off date for completion of internship for NEET MDS candidates has been fixed as May 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2026 examination is expected to take place on August 30, 2026 (Sunday). Candidates appearing for NEET PG must complete their internship by September 30, 2026, as per the tentative eligibility criteria mentioned in the notice.

The board has clarified that this is only a tentative schedule and that detailed information related to eligibility, application process, examination pattern, and other important instructions will be provided separately through the respective information bulletins.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, for updates and announcements related to NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026.

For any queries or clarifications, NBEMS has directed candidates to use its official communication web portal for assistance.

The NEET PG and NEET MDS examinations are conducted annually for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses across India.

