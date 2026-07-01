NEET PG 2026 Application Form Out Today At 5 PM: Check Exam Date, City Slip, Result Details

NEET PG 2026 Application Form Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, is set to start the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 today at 5 pm. The registration window is open from July 1 (5 pm onwards) to July 21, 2026, till 11:55 pm. As per the official announcement, the NBEMS is set to conduct the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30 in a computer-based platform.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, to fill out the NEET PG application form. The medical board has also stated that the advance intimation of examination city will be issued on August 11, 2026.

Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 Registration Starts: July 1 (5 pm onwards)

NEET PG Application Window Closes: July 21 (till 11:55 pm)

Advance Intimation of Exam City: August 11

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date: August 30

NEET PG Result Declaration Date: By September 30

The medical board has advised all candidates to carefully read the 'Information Bulletin 2026' before applying. The board has also stated that applicants must not wait till the last date to complete the online application process. According to official information, the Information Bulletin will be made available on the official portal from 4 pm onwards on July 1.

Candidates must also note that the allocation of test centre and exam city for the NEET PG 2026 will not be based on "first come first serve" basis.

The official document stated: "Candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre".

According to the official document, the NEET PG 2026 result will be declared by September 30.