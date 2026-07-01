Indian Techie, 33, Dies After Car Gets Swept Away In US Flash Floods

A 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student from Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh Doppalapudi, died after his car was swept away by severe flash flood waters in Kansas, United States. He was a resident of Omaha in the state of Nebraska and held an H-1B visa too.

On Saturday afternoon Doppalapudi was driving to Houston when severe storms had already dropped more than 6 inches of rain in many parts of Kansas. During his journey his vehicle was washed away by the flash floods.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a car submerged near a bridge with Doppalapudi still in it, emergency responders from Sumner County said.

Although rescue teams arrived, the extreme currents in the water prevented them from entering it to save him. A multi-agency search was initiated with police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit, which then recovered Doppalapudi's body the next day.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities.

"The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," the mission said in a statement.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance," it added.

The Houston Consulate is currently coordinating with Kansas state law enforcement and family representatives to complete necessary legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of his remains.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help bring his remains to India so that his family can perform his final rites. The money raised will be used to fund the transportation cost, funeral and other expenses.

(With inputs from agencies)