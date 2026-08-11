Indian Techie Dies In US After Pickup Truck Rams His Car Head-On

A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh has died in Ohio, United States, after he was involved in a severe head-on collision. Dileep Kumar Bungatavula was driving the vehicle that was hit by a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction, according to police.

Bungatavula, a native of Jettivaripalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, had gone to the United States to pursue higher education at Kent State University, from where he completed his Master of Science in 2025.

The Accident

Police said the accident occurred on Interstate 480 in the Macedonia area of Ohio. Bungatavula was travelling in a sedan when a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction crossed the centre median and collided with his vehicle.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Bungatavula had died on the spot while three others were injured in the accident. The three were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said.

India Reacts

The Consulate General of India in New York confirmed the Indian man's death and said it was extending all possible assistance to his family back home.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026," the consulate said in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance," it added.

The Fundraiser

Meanwhile, the North America Telugu Society has started a fundraiser for Bungatavula's family. "For Dileep's parents and his brother in India, this sudden loss is unimaginable. His father, Sreehari Bungatavula, is a farmer, and the family comes from modest financial circumstances. His parents made significant sacrifices to support their son's education, hoping to see him complete his studies and build a successful future," the society noted.

According to Bungatavula's family, he has completed his studies and has recently started working for a software company in the United States.

The family is now making arrangements to bring his remains back to India for the final rites.