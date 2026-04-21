Planning For NEET PG 2026? Registration Update And Eligibility Explained

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is likely to start the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 soon. Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to apply online through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the tentative schedule released by the board, the exam is likely to be held on August 30, 2026. However, no official registration dates have been announced yet.

NEET PG serves as a single-window entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, Direct 6-Year DrNB, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

To be eligible, candidates must hold an MBBS degree or a provisional MBBS pass certificate recognised under the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. They must also have a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the National Medical Commission, the former Medical Council of India, or a State Medical Council. In addition, candidates must have completed a one-year internship or be likely to complete it on or before September 30, 2026.

Candidates preparing for the examination are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the registration process and exam schedule.