H-1B Curbs On Indians Slow Texas Real Estate

Texas' booming housing market is facing a slowdown as uncertainty around H-1B visas and job cuts has begun to affect one of its key growth drivers, the Indian tech professionals.

For years, the steady arrival of Indian workers employed in the state's expanding technology industry helped boost housing demand, especially in areas around Dallas and Austin, Bloomberg News reported.

Many professionals on work visas moved into fast-growing suburbs, buying homes and contributing to a wave of residential development.

A wave of H-1B restrictions and AI-related tech layoffs is pushing Indian buyers out of the housing market. The pullback is cooling home prices, slowing population growth and shrinking the tax base that was supposed to fund infrastructure planned during five years of expansion.

During the pandemic, communities like Frisco, Prosper and Celina saw explosive growth as expanding tech hubs, good schools and affordable housing attracted thousands of Indian professionals. The influx sparked a building boom.



Tradition Homes, a luxury builder, says South Asian buyers once drove 70% of its sales. That figure has since fallen below 30% and the company is now sitting on more than 100 unsold luxury homes, the report added.

A wave of H-1B restrictions and AI-related tech layoffs is pushing Indian buyers out of the housing market.

The impact is already showing up in housing numbers. Redfin data shows home prices in Collin County suburbs north of Dallas dropped nearly 9% year-over-year in February, outpacing the 4% decline across the broader Dallas metro.

For immigrants, the impact is personal. Many have spent years in the US building families and communities. H-1B holders who lose their jobs face not just financial strain but a 60-day deadline to find new sponsorship or leave the country.

Real estate agents report homeowners are facing tough calls. Some are selling at a loss, while others are renting out homes and eating monthly deficits while waiting for a rebound. Some are weighing a move back to India entirely

The H-1B visa is a critical non-immigrant work permit that allows United States employers to temporarily hire foreign professionals in speciality occupations requiring highly specialised knowledge and at least a bachelor's degree. Sponsored entirely by employers, the visa is meant for work and allows the holders to live in the US for the duration of their employment.

Starting September 21, 2025, the United States implemented a revision to the H-1B visa process. A new $100,000 one-time fee was introduced for new H-1B visa petitions, a considerable increase from the previous. The move has heavily altered corporate sponsorship strategies and slowed down application numbers.