US Alien Registration Rule Explained: What It Means For Immigrants

The US Department of Homeland Security has finalised its alien registration rule, formally adopting a system first introduced in 2025 that requires certain non-citizens to register with the federal government, provide fingerprints, and carry proof of compliance. According to the Federal Register, the final rule adopts the earlier interim rule as final and is designed to improve DHS's law enforcement capability by giving officials more comprehensive information about where aliens are located in the United States.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the regulation builds on an executive order signed by President Trump in January 2025, which directed the Department of Homeland Security to ensure aliens comply with their duty to register under section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with failure to comply treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.

Most H-1B visa holders will not need to register afresh. As explained by university immigration offices, most nonimmigrants, including those in H-1B status and their dependents, who were aged 14 or over when they entered the United States are already considered registered, since receiving a visa and an I-94 arrival record at the border counts as registration.

However, the rule brings a fresh obligation for younger residents. Per USCIS guidance, within 30 days of turning 14, all previously registered aliens must apply for re-registration and be fingerprinted, and once registered, those aged 18 or older must carry evidence of registration with them at all times, according to the Harvard International Office.

DHS estimates that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could ultimately be affected by the requirement, mainly those who entered the country without formal inspection or were never captured through visa or entry systems.Non-compliance can lead to fines, imprisonment or other penalties.