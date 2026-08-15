Indian Man Survives False Deportation Attempt, Becomes US Citizen: "America Did Not Roll Out A Red Carpet"

Tech entrepreneur Saiman Shetty, who was born in Karnataka, has become a United States citizen after what he describes as years of immigration challenges, professional setbacks and a false attempt to have him deported. Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Shetty reflected on his journey from a small village in Karnataka to becoming an American citizen. He said he arrived in the US as a financially struggling international student with no friends, no support system and no backup plan.

"America did not roll out a red carpet. She beat me up. She tested me at every single turn," Shetty wrote, recalling the difficulties he faced while building a life in a new country.

According to Shetty, his path was marked by debt, job rejections, visa uncertainty and long immigration backlogs. He also faced disappointment after losing the H-1B visa lottery before eventually establishing himself in the technology sector. At one stage, he left a well-paid job in Silicon Valley to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

The founder also revealed that a group of individuals had allegedly attempted to portray him as a fraud and submitted claims against him to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). He said the accusations nearly led to serious immigration consequences.

"A few jealous pricks decided I was a 'fraud' and built a neat little trap for me. Handed it to USCIS with a bow on top," he wrote.

However, Shetty said the allegations did not stand up to scrutiny and that the US immigration system ultimately delivered a fair outcome. He credited the country's commitment to justice for helping him overcome the challenge.

While celebrating his citizenship, Shetty said the achievement was about more than a passport. He used the occasion to encourage immigrants currently navigating the US immigration system, including students, skilled workers and those waiting for permanent residency.

Addressing people on F-1 student visas, H-1B work visas and others facing lengthy immigration delays, he urged them to remain patient, follow the law and continue working towards their goals.

Shetty also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting immigrant communities. He said that more than 300 immigrants who have received assistance through his efforts are expected to achieve similar milestones in the years ahead.

"Trolls wanted me deported. Instead, I'm an American," he wrote, adding that he remains proud of his immigrant identity and intends to continue advocating for others pursuing opportunities in the United States.