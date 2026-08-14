Noida Resident Reveals Reality Of Living In High-Rise Apartments: 'There's Only Loneliness'

A woman has caught social media's attention after revealing the reality of living in high-rise buildings. In an Instagram video, Noida resident Namita Shukla detailed that there was a lot of loneliness in such societies where people were only limited to the periphery of their apartments. She said there was no sense of community in these apartment complexes, and people could feel isolated despite living in close proximity to each other.

“These high-rise buildings have a lot of loneliness. These towers and societies have been constructed to feel like a community, so that people don't feel lonely. But behind these buildings, there is only loneliness and hollowness," said Shukla.

Shukla explained that the feeling of loneliness stemmed from the fact that no one attempted to connect. No one knew who lived in the apartment across from them.

“No one pays attention to anyone. No one talks to anyone. The guy living in the flat opposite you, whether you are alive or dead, it doesn't matter to him. This is completely true,” she said.

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences of living in the high-rise apartments, where there was a growing sense of isolation and loneliness.

"I can really relate to you," said one user, while another added: "How do we even make friends when other people do not want to connect and communicate?"

A third commented: "My mother gets very restless staying in such flats. She doesn't come to my home because she feels lonely. If someone is working, such apartments are fine. A person goes in the morning and simply comes back in the evening."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Modern Chawls'

Last month, another Noida resident compared the experience of living in the Noida high-rises to chawls, the low-cost, multi-storeyed residential societies often found in Mumbai.

"Flat life reality 3 luxury flats = modern chawls? High-rise reality, nobody talks about flat life. Welcome to “luxury” high-rise life where normal chawls have water lines, and here we have lift lines," the user captioned the video, adding: "One tower. 175 flats. Only 2 lifts. And guess what? 1 lift works 12 hours, then the other takes the shift," the resident said.

"This is not luxury, this is vertical chawl life with premium maintenance. If you also want unlimited waiting plus a little bit of daily depression, then welcome to high-rise living!”