"Indoor Waterfall": Water Gushes Through Ceiling Of High-Rise Flat In Delhi, Internet Outraged

For many Indians, buying a home is the biggest investment of their lives. But a viral video from a high-rise apartment has reignited concerns about poor construction standards after a massive water leak left an expensive flat badly damaged. The video, shared on X by user Sanju Goyal, claims to show the living room of a flat on the 13th floor of a residential society in Delhi's IP Extension after water began gushing through the ceiling.

The footage captures water cascading into the apartment like a heavy downpour, soaking the entire living room within minutes. A black sofa, coffee table and other furniture are seen drenched as water pools across the floor. The ceiling and walls also appear saturated, with visible signs of extensive water damage.

According to Goyal, the leak was caused by a burst fire sprinkler pipeline. She alleged that poor-quality workmanship during the installation caused the pipe to fail, leading to significant damage to the home's interiors and furnishings.

She further claimed that the homeowners had spent between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore to purchase the apartment but were left to deal with the aftermath on their own. According to her post, neither the builder nor the maintenance agency accepted responsibility for the damage, prompting the residents to file an FIR against the maintenance agency.

"The incident happened in my own society; the people living on the 13th floor have filed an FIR with the police because the maintenance agency isn't paying up. This is just another form of corruption too, because the builder uses such substandard material—what more can one say?" Goyal wrote.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users calling for stricter quality checks, greater accountability from builders and better maintenance standards in residential housing projects.

One user wrote, "People build/buy houses with the money earned through a lifetime of hard work, but in that very process, people engage in corruption and don't construct them properly, and instead hand over just a structure."

Another commented, "If negligence in construction or the use of substandard materials has occurred, there should be a fair investigation. Buying a home is the dream of people's lifelong earnings, so it is essential to establish accountability for both the builder and the maintenance agency."

A third user said, "When people buy a house by paying money earned through a lifetime of hard work, they should receive security and quality. Strict action should be taken against the builder, and the full cost of the damage should be recovered from them."