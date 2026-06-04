"No Sitting On Grass": Bengaluru Man's Post Sparks Debate Over Apartment Society's 'Boomer Rules'

A viral post by a Bengaluru resident has ignited a debate over the growing influence of apartment management committees (MCs) and the rules they impose on residents. Sharing his frustration on X, the resident argued that many housing societies are increasingly governed by what he described as outdated "boomer rules" that make community living unnecessarily restrictive.

According to him, younger residents are often too occupied with demanding jobs, household responsibilities, and raising children to actively participate in management committees. As a result, these bodies are frequently dominated by retired residents who have more time to take up such roles and, in his view, end up introducing impractical regulations.

The resident cited several examples of rules he considered unreasonable, including restrictions on sitting on garden lawns, children playing in open common areas, and the use of inflatable balls in society swimming pools. He argued that such regulations take away from the purpose of shared community spaces and make apartment living less enjoyable for families.

"Indian apartment societies are suffering from boomer rules. Most in the MC are these retired folks who have made stupid rules like no sitting on grass, kids shouldn't play in vacant areas, no balls (inflatable) in pools etc. Sadly the young folks are busy with work, managing house and kids. Will need another 10 yrs for this Dinosaur crowd to be replaced by people with real vision," the tweet read.

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting hundreds of users to share their own experiences with housing society governance.

Many agreed with the criticism, recounting instances where committee members allegedly objected to children cycling within residential compounds or insisted that youngsters play without making noise. Others pointed to restrictions on bachelors, pet owners, and other residents as examples of excessive micromanagement.

One user wrote, "Don't enter garden area with your footwear, don't go to swimming during this time, don't play now as my kids exam is going on don't do cycling here etc. Once an retired uncle threatened my wife and kids for cycling in our compound. Unfortunately had to go to police station for such a thing. But no remorse from uncle."

Another said, "I'm a 30yr sr mgr who felt proud & excited to join our 950-home community. Instead, serving on the MC has became stressful and deeply humiliating. Every sincere effort was attacked publicly, with even legal cases filed against members for simply doing their duty. I don't care now."

However, not everyone shared the same experience. Several users said their apartment societies functioned smoothly, with management committees maintaining a balance between discipline and residents' freedom, without resorting to overly restrictive rules. A third wrote, "Where are you staying man? Been in societies for years, never faced these issues."