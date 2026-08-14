Cockroaches, Lizards: Licences Of Blinkit, Instamart And Zepto Facilities Suspended

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 establishments linked to quick-commerce platforms including Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a state-wide inspection drive uncovered a range of food-safety and hygiene violations, including pest infestations and expired food.

The inspections were carried out across Maharashtra on Thursday, with 86 establishments involved in the storage, sale and delivery of food through online platforms.

The FDA issued 60 improvement notices and ordered the temporary suspension of operations at one facility.

Of the 14 suspended licences, five belonged to facilities associated with Blinkit, five to Zepto and two to Instamart.

Blinkit Facilities Face Action

At a Blinkit facility in Malad West area of Mumbai, located at Bay Vue Building on Marve Road in Malvani, the FDA suspended the establishment's FSSAI licence.

Inspectors found the chiller room operating at 6 degrees Celsius, which the regulator said was above the required temperature.

The facility also did not have medical examination records for around 40 food handlers. Several handlers were reportedly not wearing headgear, aprons and gloves.

At another Blinkit facility in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at Shiv Shakti Heights near Patel Chowk, inspectors found inadequate drainage and waste-disposal arrangements, problems with temperature control for frozen products, unprotected lighting fixtures in an unpacked-food storage area and poor housekeeping.

The facility was recorded as non-compliant after scoring 34 out of 74, or 46 per cent.

The inspection also found a cockroach infestation, damaged ceilings and flooring and inadequate segregation of food.

Zepto Facility Suspended Over Expired Food

The FDA suspended the licence of a Zepto facility in Pune's Lohegaon after inspectors found several food-safety violations. Some food products were being stored beyond their declared "Use By" dates.

Inspectors also found that FIFO and FEFO practices were not being followed. The facility had unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control and serious deficiencies in personal hygiene.

The FDA said Zepto's response during the subsequent hearing was unsatisfactory.

The facility was also found to have serious temperature-control problems in cold storage.

Other Zepto establishments in Mumbai were also served notices.

Instamart Facilities Found With Pests

The FDA's inspections of Instamart-linked facilities uncovered some of the most serious pest-related violations. Swinsta ENT Pvt Ltd at Warje Jakat Naka in Pune's Karvenagar, had its licence suspended after inspectors found an active cockroach infestation.

The inspection also found failures in maintaining the cold chain for frozen products, temperature-control problems and serious deficiencies in hygiene and pest-control practices.

At a facility associated with Instamart on Hill Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, the FDA found heavy rodent droppings directly near food packages.

Inspectors also reported a lizard infestation, rusted metal racks and broader hygiene failures.

The establishment scored 63 out of 140.

At another Rajidi Retail facility associated with Instamart in Azad Nagar in Andheri West, inspectors found expired poultry being stored at an incorrect temperature.

The product identified was Zorabian Chicken Curry Cut. It had been stored at 8 degrees celcius rather than the required freezing/storage temperature range of 0-4 degrees cited by the FDA for the product.

The expired stock was discarded on the spot.

At the Instamart facility on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East, inspectors found goods stored in overcrowded conditions, no air curtains at the main entryways and food bags placed directly on the floor.

Bollywood Cafe Raided At Film City

The FDA also raided Bollywood Cafe in Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon East in Mumbai.

Inspectors found food being prepared in unhygienic conditions, along with a severe fly infestation, dirty drains and food being prepared on rusty and unclean food-contact surfaces.

The FDA initiated action against the cafe under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

